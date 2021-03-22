Light, mixed precipitation is possible throughout the week starting tonight.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Areas of drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Areas of drizzle turning to showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 60 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.