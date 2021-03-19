Springlike weather will remain throughout the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Calm wind.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 28 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 32 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 47 degrees, and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

