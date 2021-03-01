The first week of March looks mainly dry, with temperatures rather cold today but moderating midweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 6:06 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.