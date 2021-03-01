The first week of March looks mainly dry, with temperatures rather cold today but moderating midweek.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos