Mostly sunny and dry weather will dominate the weekend, with today’s chilly temperatures moderating tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. North wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.