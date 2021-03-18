Mostly sunny and dry weather will dominate the weekend, with today’s chilly temperatures moderating tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. North wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Light northeast wind.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 28 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

