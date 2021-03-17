Soaking rain will spread across the area today, turning to wet snow overnight before a return to dry, springlike weather for the weekend..
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 44 degrees. East wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers, turning to snow showers overnight. Low around 25 degrees. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 7:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.