Today is expected to be clear and dry, with calm wind, before a chance of showers tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 49 degrees. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers overnight, possibly mixed with snow in the early hours of the morning. Low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Rain and snow showers likely the earliest hours of the morning, turning to snow, then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 7:23 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.