Light, mixed precipitation is possible today and tomorrow, with widespread rainfall expected towards the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet in the morning, turning to rain midday. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Tonight: Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of light rain in the early morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Showers, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. High near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Showers. Low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 9 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.