Light, mixed precipitation is possible today and tomorrow, with widespread rainfall expected towards the end of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet in the morning, turning to rain midday. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight: Light rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of light rain in the early morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: Showers, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. High near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: Showers. Low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 9 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

