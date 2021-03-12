Springlike weather will remain throughout the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, turning to a chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers mid morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 6:19 p.m.

Moon: New moon.

Tags

Trending Food Videos