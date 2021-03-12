Springlike weather will remain throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, turning to a chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers mid morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.
Sunset: 6:19 p.m.
Moon: New moon.