Weather is expected to remain dry, with warm temperatures most of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 6:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.