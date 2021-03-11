Weather is expected to remain dry, with warm temperatures most of the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 6:17 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

