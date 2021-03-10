Bright, springtime weather continues through the end of the week, with only slight, fleeting chances of showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Isolated sprinkles in the early hours of the morning, then a slight chance of light rain midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of light rain in the evening, then showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly early in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.