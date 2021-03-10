Bright, springtime weather continues through the end of the week, with only slight, fleeting chances of showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Isolated sprinkles in the early hours of the morning, then a slight chance of light rain midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of light rain in the evening, then showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly early in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:16 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

