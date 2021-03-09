Warm and moist air will move up today and tomorrow, before a cold front brings precipitation Thursday night into Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers in the early evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 6:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 9 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.