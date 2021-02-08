A cold, snowy week is expected, with slight winds and significant cloud cover.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, mainly in the morning. High near 35 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow starting mid-afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow likely, mainly late in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: Snow showers likely, mainly late in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
Sunset: 5:41 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.