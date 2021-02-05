The week will come to a cold, breezy end today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers very early in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow, mainly mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of light snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 5:38 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 31 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.