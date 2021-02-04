A chilly, wet day is expected today, with significant winds probable.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow and freezing rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain midday, turning to snow mid-afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 5:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 42 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.