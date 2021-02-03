Light, variable winds are expected today, with precipitation returning tonight.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Snow, freezing rain and rain. Low around 27 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all snow early in the morning. High near 39 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers in the evening Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers beginning in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 5:35 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.