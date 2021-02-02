Clear, dry weather is expected for today and tomorrow, with some light mixed precipitation expected late in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Snow showers. Low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.