Rain this morning and tomorrow morning is expected to give way to fair weather next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and showers likely, mostly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 6:03 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.