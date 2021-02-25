Low pressure will bring a chance of precipitation tonight and tomorrow morning, while temperatures remain mild.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of snow in the late evening, turning to rain and sleet overnight. Low around 33 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the morning, and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain in the early hours of the morning, mixed with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow in the earliest hours of the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

