Fairly dry weather is expected today, with relatively moderate temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of light snow late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Snow likely early in the morning, then rain midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow early in the morning, turning to rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 6:00 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.