Breezy and mild weather is expected to dominate the remainder of the week, with passing snow and rain showers possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers midmorning, then rain showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers, turning to snow in the late hours of the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of light snow in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 5:59 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.