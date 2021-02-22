Snow showers will gradually taper off today as the weather grows warmer and drier.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow in the early hours of the morning, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Friday night: A chance of light snow beginning in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 5:58 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos