Snow showers will gradually taper off today as the weather grows warmer and drier.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow in the early hours of the morning, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of light snow beginning in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 5:58 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.