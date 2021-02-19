Light snow and wintry mix is expected on and off throughout the weekend, before snow returns in earnest on Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Snow likely in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday: Snow likely in the morning, turning to rain in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers in the morning, turning to rain showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 22 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 5:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 57 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.