Snow is expected to taper off today, with a few clear days midweek before another winter storm system.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Thursday night: Snow showers likely, especially in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 5:32 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.