Long duration snow will continue this morning, with lingering remnants throughout the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.

Sunday night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Snow likely in the morning, turning to rain in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:53 p.m.

Moon: First quarter.

