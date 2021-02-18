Long duration snow will continue this morning, with lingering remnants throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Sunday night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Snow likely in the morning, turning to rain in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 5:53 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.