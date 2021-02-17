A winter storm will bring widespread accumulating snow today and tonight, with up to six inches possible in some areas.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow. High near 25 degrees. East wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Snow. Low around 23 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tomorrow: Snow likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 5:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 38 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.