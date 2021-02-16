Conditions will dry out today before another storm arrives tomorrow, bringing more snow to the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: Snow. High near 31 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow. Low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 9 degrees; noon, 20 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 5:51 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.