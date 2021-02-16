Conditions will dry out today before another storm arrives tomorrow, bringing more snow to the area.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow: Snow. High near 31 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tomorrow night: Snow. Low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 9 degrees; noon, 20 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

