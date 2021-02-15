Winter storms will continue to impact Pennsylvania this morning and again on Thursday and Friday, with a brief break on Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet early in the morning, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Snow likely in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Snow likely, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; 30, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 5:60 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 21 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.