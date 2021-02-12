Light snow and wintry mix is expected to return tonight, with another significant winter storm possible at the beginning of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of light snow. Cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees. East wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow and sleet likely, becoming all snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: Rain, snow and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 23 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 5:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.