An active winter weather pattern will continue through early next week, with snow and mixed precipitation probable.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow, mainly in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees.
Monday night: Snow likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Snow and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 27 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 5:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.