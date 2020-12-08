A mainly dry weather pattern is expected to continue into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers in the evening. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 34 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.