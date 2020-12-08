A mainly dry weather pattern is expected to continue into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers in the evening. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 34 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

