A mainly dry weather pattern will continue through the end of the week, with temperatures gradually trending upwards.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.