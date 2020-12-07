A mainly dry weather pattern will continue through the end of the week, with temperatures gradually trending upwards.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

