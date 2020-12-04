Snowy weather is expected to end today, bringing a cold, cloudy but dry beginning to next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. North wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.