Snowy weather is expected to end today, bringing a cold, cloudy but dry beginning to next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. North wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

