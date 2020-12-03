A storm system is likely to provide rain and snow today and tomorrow, with the weather expected to calm at the start of the new week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of snow, with rain possible late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

