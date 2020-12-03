A storm system is likely to provide rain and snow today and tomorrow, with the weather expected to calm at the start of the new week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow, with rain possible late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.