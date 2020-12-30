A large shield of mixed precipitation will spread across the entire state late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Snow in the morning, turning to rain midday. High near 40 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 33 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.