A cold front will push through tonight and early tomorrow morning, with a storm set to take aim on the state to close out 2020 and ring in the New Year with a wintry mix of precipitation.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. East wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain showers likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Freezing rain and sleet likely early in the morning, turning to rain midday. High near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.