Fair, slightly above seasonal temperatures are expected today and tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow early in the morning, turning to snow midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain overnight, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.