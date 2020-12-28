Dry, tranquil weather is expected through midweek before another storm takes aim at Progressland to close out 2020 and ring in the New Year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 14 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. South wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.