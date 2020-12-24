Blustery, colder conditions are forecast for today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. West wind around 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Monday: A chance of snow showers, turning to snow mid-morning. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

