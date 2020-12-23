Heavy rain changing to snow is expected to dominate our weather on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 51 degrees. South wind around 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and sleet, turning to snow overnight. Low around 17 degrees. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tomorrow: Snow likely early in the morning, with snow showers possible later in the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.