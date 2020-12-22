Tranquil weather today will precede a widespread, impactful storm which will bring soaking rain, and possibly snowfall, just in time for Christmas.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 47 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, turning to snow overnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.