Tranquil weather today will precede a widespread, impactful storm which will bring soaking rain, and possibly snowfall, just in time for Christmas.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain. High near 47 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain, turning to snow overnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos