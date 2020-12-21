Wind gusts are probable today and tonight, but the weather will otherwise remain mild through tomorrow night.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 4:49 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

