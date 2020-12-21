Wind gusts are probable today and tonight, but the weather will otherwise remain mild through tomorrow night.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.