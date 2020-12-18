Tranquil and dry conditions will continue today, before a weak front will bring a chance of flurries tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Light south wind.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

