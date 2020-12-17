High pressure will build today and tomorrow, bringing bright, clear weather, followed by weak cold fronts Sunday and Monday which will bring a chance of snow showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

