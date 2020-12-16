Widespread, heavy snow will continue this morning, with more tranquil, dry conditions following for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Light north wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Saturday night: Scattered snow showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent .
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.