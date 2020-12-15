A significant coastal storm will affect central Pennsylvania today with widespread heavy snow likely.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, mainly in the afternoon. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 29 degrees. East wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 22 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 28 degrees, and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.