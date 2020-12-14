Clear, dry weather is expected to come to an end today, with a significant coastal storm expected to bring the first significant snow of the season tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: Snow, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 29 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 percent. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.