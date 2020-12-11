Fair and much warmer than normal weather will come to an end today, with colder temperatures expected to arrive tomorrow and last into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 percent. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.