The current warming trend will continue with temperatures above average today and tomorrow. Some light rain is probable over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Light rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers in the evening, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.