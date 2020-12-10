The current warming trend will continue with temperatures above average today and tomorrow. Some light rain is probable over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Light rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of rain showers in the evening, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

