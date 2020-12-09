Clear, unseasonably mild weather is expected to begin today and last into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of rain showers, with snow showers possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos