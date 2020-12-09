Clear, unseasonably mild weather is expected to begin today and last into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers, with snow showers possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.