A return to colder temperatures will occur today and tomorrow, accompanied by a brisk wind and frequent snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow during the day, then rain and snow in the evening. High near 34 degrees. West wind 11 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain, turning to a chance of snow overnight. Low around 25 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain in the evening, turning to snow overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.